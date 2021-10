MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager drowned in Lake Michigan near Muskegon Thursday night.

Muskegon Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis confirmed to News 8 that the 18-year-old woman’s body was found around 1:30 a.m. Friday near Pere Marquette Park.

Lewis said the woman and her friends went into the water around 11 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told authorities she did not return out of the water.

The woman’s name has not been released.