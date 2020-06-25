Teen arrested in Muskegon Heights hotel shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at a Muskegon Heights hotel earlier this month.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said Jakari Robertson, 17, was arrested in Muskegon Thursday in connection to the deadly June 15 shooting.

Robertson is currently facing weapons charges, but the prosecutor’s office said he is expected to face more charges in the case.

On June 15, officers were called to the Clarion Inn on Seaway Drive where they found Aquae Keyes, 17, in a second-floor room with gunshot wounds to his face and chest, police said. He later died at an area hospital.

Details on a possible motive were not released.