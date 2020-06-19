Taste of Muskegon turns to takeout, virtual events for 2020

A 2018 photo provided by Taste of Muskegon shows an employee of Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine filling a plate for a festival-goer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — How do you pull off a festival centered on food during the coronavirus pandemic? Taste of Muskegon organizers are finding out starting Friday.

Nearly three dozen restaurants and food trucks are taking part in this year’s Taste of Muskegon event, which runs through June 28. Each place offers a festival menu featuring up to four items and a “Taste Flight” with samples of all the featured foods.

While some restaurants are welcoming a limited amount of festival-goers for dine-in service, all participants are offering takeout service.

Taste of Muskegon’s events are also altered this year to comply with social distancing guidelines. Evening concert performances will stream online, children can compete for restaurant gift cards in three food-focused online contests and adults can take Tequila Cantina’s classes virtually.

The Taste of Muskegon will also stream online cooking classes with local chefs and the ribbon cutting ceremony to open the 2020 PADNOS Public Art Project on the festival’s Facebook page.

“This year it feels like we are really celebrating everyone in Muskegon. This has been a tough year and we deserve a party for all we’ve survived through,” stated Taste of Muskegon Director Ann Meisch in a news release.

Proceeds from Taste of Muskegon 20202 will go to the Muskegon Farmers Market. For more event information, visit www.tasteofmuskegon.org.