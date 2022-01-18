Taste of Muskegon moves dates in honor of Juneteenth

A 2018 photo provided by Taste of Muskegon shows an employee of Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine filling a plate for a festival-goer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Taste of Muskegon has changed its dates permanently.

The event normally happens every year on the third weekend of June. Juneteenth celebrations often also happen on the third weekend of June. Last year, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday.

From now on, in honor of the holiday, the Taste of Muskegon will be held on the second week of the month.

“It’s a big decision to move the timing of a large event in its 16th year, but we feel that is appropriate,” said Anne Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “We don’t want to possibly put people in the position of making a choice between attending Taste or marking this important moment in our nation’s history.”

This year, the Taste of Muskegon will happen June 10 and 11 in Hackley Park. Visit its website to learn more about the events.