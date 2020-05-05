‘Suspicious’ fire ravages Muskegon home; no injuries

The scene of a fire on Montague Avenue in Muskegon on May 5, 2020. (Courtesy Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a fire that broke out at a home in Muskegon Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started just before 4:30 p.m.in the 1600 block of Montague Avenue near Wickham Drive. Images taken at by firefighters at the scene show flames filling the home.

Crews fight a suspicious fire on Montague Avenue in Muskegon on May 5, 2020. (Courtesy Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean)

People were inside when the blaze started but everyone inside was able to escape safely, Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeff Lewis told News 8.

“It is a suspicious incident,” Lewis said. “It’s not your typical house fire… We do believe the origin of the fire is very suspicious.”

Lewis declined to discuss the nature of his team’s suspicions but he said he does not believe the fire was arson.

“There’s more to come,” Lewis said, noting the investigation was in its infancy.