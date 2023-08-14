A fire at the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club was set on purpose, investigators say. (Aug. 12, 2023)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have not yet identified a suspect the fire at the Boys and Girls Club in Muskegon that was determined to be arson.

Someone is believed to have set multiple fires inside the building on W. Western Avenue near Division Street before 7 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were able to put them out quickly. The building, which was already undergoing renovations, sustained smoke and soot damage.

The Muskegon Fire Department confirmed the fire was arson, it said Monday. Michigan State Police have joined Muskegon firefighters and police in investigating.

Crews were back at the building Monday morning to continue looking for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.