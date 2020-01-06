Suspect sought after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Muskegon Monday afternoon.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known, nor did police release any information about that person’s identity.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Orchard Street west of Getty Avenue. The Muskegon Police Department said the calls that came in to 911 said multiple shots had been fired.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.

The shooter was not in custody later Monday afternoon and police did not immediately release a suspect description.

