Suspect in Muskegon deaths not competent for trial

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Monica Bagley

Monica Bagley’s mug shot from the Muskegon County Jail.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of killing two people in Muskegon this summer is headed to a psychiatric hospital.

Last week, a judge found Monica Bagley not competent to stand trial for murder. She’ll undergo treatment at a secured facility in Ypsilanti until the court decides she is capable of understanding and assisting in her own defense.

Bagley was arrested for the murders of Charles Cooper, 71, and longtime girlfriend 66-year-old Linda Martin who were discovered dead in their Muskegon home in July.

Charles Cooper and Linda Martin smile for photo with dog
An undated courtesy photo of Charles Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Martin. (Linda Austin)

Cooper’s sister said he struggled with health problems.

“You don’t take somebody’s life and stab them to death. They’re going to die anyways,” Cooper’s sister told News 8 in July. “Why? Why would they, why would you do that?”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 