Suspect in Muskegon deaths not competent for trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of killing two people in Muskegon this summer is headed to a psychiatric hospital.

Last week, a judge found Monica Bagley not competent to stand trial for murder. She’ll undergo treatment at a secured facility in Ypsilanti until the court decides she is capable of understanding and assisting in her own defense.

Bagley was arrested for the murders of Charles Cooper, 71, and longtime girlfriend 66-year-old Linda Martin who were discovered dead in their Muskegon home in July.

An undated courtesy photo of Charles Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Martin. (Linda Austin)

Cooper’s sister said he struggled with health problems.

“You don’t take somebody’s life and stab them to death. They’re going to die anyways,” Cooper’s sister told News 8 in July. “Why? Why would they, why would you do that?”