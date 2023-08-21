RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was killed in a shootout with police near Ravenna.

On Monday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Zachary Joseph Johnson, 28.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, it started around 10 p.m. when Muskegon Township and Muskegon Heights police were investigating a shooting inside a home. The suspect was last seen driving a Subaru Forrester near the intersection of Apple Avenue and Creston Street in Muskegon.

Authorities investigate after a suspect was killed and a Muskegon County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting in Ravenna Township Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, an off-duty officer found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect did not stop. Authorities chased the car for several miles until the suspect crashed into a ditch at Slocum and Neil roads in Ravenna Township around 1:30 a.m., according to an MCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fired a weapon at officers. Officers returned fire, killing Johnson, according to MCSO.

Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hankins was hit by multiple gunshots, but his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day.

An undated courtesy photo of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hankins. (Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, Undersheriff Kenneth Sanford said Hankins is doing well and recovering from his injuries.

An online post shows Hankins joined the sheriff’s office in the fall of 2021.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.