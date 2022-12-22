MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member.

Glenn Anthony Davis has been charged with open murder, court records show. Davis, who has had multiple convictions going back to the 1990s, is also charged as a habitual offender.

Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in his Muskegon Heights home Monday night and later died at the hospital.

Muhammad had been elected to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education last month, but police say they do not believe his death was related to his position on the board.

“This is not a random incident. I think it’s safe to say that there’s some connection between our victim and the person who did this,” said Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

Muskegon Heights Detectives and the Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.