Suspect barricades himself in Norton Shores home

Muskegon County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Police surround a home where a suspect barricaded himself on July 13, 2019. (Courtesy of Tim Winchel)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says authorities are surrounding a home where a barricaded gunman refuses to come out.

Officers say they first received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that a 32-year-old man was making threats with a gun to neighbors.

The suspect then ran to a home near Wayne Road and Hawley Street, police say.

Gale says the suspect has felony warrants.

Tactical officers from several jurisdictions are responding to the incident.

As of 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police were negotiating with the suspect.

