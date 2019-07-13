Suspect barricades himself in Norton Shores home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says authorities are surrounding a home where a barricaded gunman refuses to come out.
Officers say they first received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that a 32-year-old man was making threats with a gun to neighbors.
The suspect then ran to a home near Wayne Road and Hawley Street, police say.
Gale says the suspect has felony warrants.
Tactical officers from several jurisdictions are responding to the incident.
As of 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police were negotiating with the suspect.
