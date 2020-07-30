Suspect arrested in AL, charged with 1983 child sex abuse

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights Police Department says that after 37 years and a trip to the South, it has arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

The victim was 6 when the alleged assault happened in 1983.

Police say a warrant was issued for Dale Rose of Muskegon Township on April 4, 1984, but he took off before he was arrested. Over the years, Rose was spotted in Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

Finally, in February 2017, the feds tracked down Rose in Clarke County, Alabama, and he was arrested. But because of what Muskegon Heights police described as a “glitch” at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, he was released.

In July of this year, the suspect was found again in Clarke County. This time, Muskegon Heights police contacted county prosecutors and got a governor’s warrant for him. A Muskegon Heights sergeant and detective then drove to Alabama to get him.

Rose was arrested and brought back to West Michigan. He was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.