MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone smashed out the windows at a Muskegon burger joint early Wednesday, looking for cash but finding none.

The Mr. Quick Restaurant on E. Apple Avenue near Quarterline Road posted surveillance video online showing the would-be robber throw rocks through the drive-thru windows around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lynda Taylor, the district manager for Mr. Quick, said the damage was discovered when employees arrived about six hours later.

“We saw (in the surveillance video) a gentleman walking around in our parking lot and then he kind of wandered into the middle of our parking lot and just threw a stone straight through the window,” Taylor said. “He then went to our other window and threw a rock through that. (He) came back to the back window, punched the rest of that window out and reached in to grab the cash register. Then went to the next one and did the exact same thing: reached for the cash register. And then just walked away.”

“The cash registers were empty. He walked away with nothing,” she added.

Taylor said the man also went next door to Pita Place and tried the same thing at its drive-thru. She heard of similar instances at a local McDonald’s and previously a Jimmy John’s.

The Apple Avenue Mr. Quick’s has been open less than two months.

“We’ve put a lot of money and effort into the building and something that we can be proud of. It’s kind of like two steps forward one step back for us,” Taylor said.

The restaurant was back open as usual Thursday, with the drive-thru open even though windows were partially boarded up.

Anyone with information about the attempted smash-and-grab is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

“We hope somebody will come forward,” Taylor said.