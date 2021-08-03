Surgical firm buying old Muskegon elementary

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A defunct elementary school in Muskegon that has been closed for more than 15 years has been purchased by an area surgical firm.

Muskegon Surgical Associates announced Tuesday that it was buying the Phillips Elementary building on Broadway Avenue west of US-31.

It said it was still “making plans for the future development,” so it’s not clear exactly how it will be used. In addition to performing surgeries, the firm has hand therapy, vein treatment and medical spa programs.

“We are excited to meet the needs of the community and are taking many possibilities under consideration,” Muskegon Surgical Associates Executive Director Mary Tripod said in a statement.

The Phillips building was built in 1946. It has been closed since 2004.