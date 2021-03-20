Superintendent calls for ‘consequence’ after ref pushes Muskegon basketball coach

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it is investigating after a referee pushed the Muskegon High School boys basketball coach.

“We have been in contact with the school,” MHSAA said in a Saturday night statement released to News 8. “We have a process we must follow and we have begun that investigation, and we expect to be in contact with the school again Monday.”

In a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday evening, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said it was “highly inappropriate, unthinkable and inexcusable” that Keith Guy was pushed Friday at a varsity game. Cortez called for an investigation and asked that the referee face some consequence.

While Cortez initially said he had not yet heard from MHSAA or the O-K Conference, he updated his Facebook post about an hour later to said they had been in contact with him and that both were “investigating according to their rules and policies.”

Guy is also the athletic director for Muskegon.