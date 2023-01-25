MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Orchard View middle schooler was hit while crossing the road before school Wednesday morning, school officials say.

It happened near Orchard View Middle School, located on Sheridan Drive near MacArthur Road in Muskegon Township. A 7th grade student was trying to cross Sheridan Drive and was hit by a vehicle, Orchard View Schools said in a letter to parents and guardians.

The school said the student’s parents, along with first responders and school staff, were able to get to the scene quickly. The student was taken to the hospital and is conscious and talking.

The district said it has activated its crisis response team.

“Human beings respond to traumatic events in different ways. This accident is no exception,” Simeon Frang, the assistant superintendent, wrote in the letter.

The school offered a link with information for parents about talking with their students about the event.

“We also want to take a moment to recognize and thank the staff and passers-by who all supported the scene before, during and after First Responders arrived,” Frang wrote. “Moving forward, we ask you to keep everyone impacted by this accident in your thoughts and prayers.”