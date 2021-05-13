Stretch of M-120 to bear name of deputy who died in the line of duty

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila died in the line of duty in 1995. A stretch of M-120 will soon bear his name.

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of M-120 will soon bear the name of a Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputy, who died in the line of duty in 1995.

The stretch of M-120 from E. Bard Road to 4th Street will be named the Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila Memorial Highway, according to a Thursday release sent by the office of Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, who proposed the naming.

Heikkila died at 50 when his cruiser was hit by a truck while he was responding to a crash. He had worked at the department for 20 years, and was also shot in the line of duty in 1985. Before that, he had served in the U.S. Navy.

