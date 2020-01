MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has told a Muskegon cab company to shut down because it wasn’t registered.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a cease and desist order to Blue City Transportation on Wednesday.

LARA says Blue City never applied for registration but kept operating despite the state’s requests to do so.

The state said it’s also passing the case along to law enforcement for a criminal investigation.