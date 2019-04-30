Muskegon County

State suspends Norton Shores nurse practitioner's license

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has summarily suspended the nursing license of a nurse practitioner in Norton Shores.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it has at least temporarily pulled the license for Susan Drust “for negligence and dangerous prescribing behavior.”

State officials made the move after investigating allegations that Drust prescribed controlled substances to patients with a history of alcohol abuse, prescribed unsafe drug combinations without documenting the risk or her reasons for doing so, and failed to document problematic urine drug screens or any consideration of opioid alternatives.

"Based on our findings, it was crucial for LARA to summarily suspend this licensee to protect patients in Michigan,” said LARA director Orlene Hawks.

LARA cautions that the suspension is only a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final decision aout whether Drust has violated Michigan’s Public Health Code.

