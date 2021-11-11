State police search for missing woman last seen in Casnovia Twp.

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home in Muskegon County.

Michigan State Police said Brianna Grimm, 24, was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday walking from her house in Casnovia Township, northwest of Sparta. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Grimm is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411 or 911.