Snow welcomed at Muskegon adventure park 

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The recent snowfall in the Muskegon area is creating ideal conditions for outdoor enthusiasts at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

“The snow is amazing,” said Dan Bonner, the park’s outdoor adventure specialist. “We’ve been waiting for it for so long.”

For 14-year-old skater Tyler Tindall, any chance to get on the ice is a must.

“It’s really exciting,” Tindall said. “A break from school.”

The conditions are ideal for every activity, whether it’s skating, luging or snowshoeing.

“This is the first Michigan snowstorm to make everything look like it usually does out here,” Bonner said.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is open seven days a week. More information can be found online.