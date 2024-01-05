MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working on an expansion along the lakeshore that will double the size of the Muskegon Museum of Art.

Once done, the museum on Webster Avenue near Hackley Park will be about 56,000 square feet, with around 18,000 square feet in exhibition space, Muskegon Museum of Art Executive Director Kirk Hallman told News 8. The addition will include a 5,000-square-foot gallery, two galleries upstairs and a works-on-paper gallery in the basement.

There will also be two new classrooms, a store and more storage space.

A rendering of the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Courtesy Muskegon Museum of Art)

A rendering of the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Courtesy Muskegon Museum of Art)

The expansion is years in the making, Hallman said.

Originally built in 1912, the museum’s first addition was built in 1980.

“Immediately they were out of space,” Hallman said. “We were out of storage 40 years ago.”

The museum is pretty “aggressive” at collection, he said, with a permanent collection that has pieces going back 500 years. And art is getting bigger, Hallman explained, with contemporary artists creating pieces that take up more space than their predecessors.

Along with adding storage, the expansion will allow the museum — which does about 15 to 20 rotating exhibitions a year — to do bigger programming. Currently, the museum’s biggest gallery is only 3,500 square feet, not big enough to host some of the major shows the team wanted to bring in.

An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024) An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024) An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024) The “Oddities & Delights” exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

“Everybody’s excited about the ease of being able to work in a space that’s specially designed to pull off the bigger things,” he said.

The museum has exhibits scheduled through 2028, including the Julia Child immersion experience, scheduled to come to the museum in 2025.

Construction is expected to be done by November, and the expansion is set to open to the public in January 2025.

The community is excited about the project, Hallman said. The team only has “a little tiny bit to go” in their $15 million campaign, with half of that funding coming from outside of the community and about 20% coming from out of state.

Crews work on the the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Jan. 5, 2024)

Crews work on the the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Jan. 5, 2024)

Crews work on the the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Jan. 5, 2024)

Crews work on the the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Jan. 5, 2024)

Crews work on the the Muskegon Museum of Art expansion. (Jan. 5, 2024)

“We really have a national footprint that’s really reflected in this building,” Hallman explained. “So the support … from the community, the economic impact it will bring has been phenomenal.”

He said downtown Muskegon is a good example of how much of an economic driver art can be.

“Twenty years ago, it was pretty close to a sand pit. The downtown was torn down when they removed that old wall. And one of the first things they did to revitalize the community was put a major sculpture downtown on a roundabout,” he said. “The Community Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce saw that as an economic driver of the downtown.”

An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024) An exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024) “Strange Winter: The Snow Globes of Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz” at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

Since then, public art has grown in the community, with projects like the Muskegon City Public Art Initiative, which in 2018 set out to install 10 large pieces of art throughout the area.

“We have an extremely vibrant cultural community, and that’s reflected in the support we get from businesses, corporations and community organizations in the neighborhoods who see art and culture as front and center of driving economic activity,” Hallman said.

He added that’s especially true as cities work to recruit workers and younger people, who are looking for cultural amenities like art museums.

The Muskegon Museum of Art. (Jan. 5, 2024)

It also adds to a community’s quality of life. Hallman said art museums are community centers, as they offer lots of programming and have partnerships with other organizations.

“And now another generation is coming up and being introduced to art museums,” he said. “We are fulfilling their needs, too, and their expectations of what’s needed in an art museum.”

Looking to the future, Hallman hopes to see a museum with a bigger national footprint, a “small but mighty art museum.”

“We do get national notoriety quite frequently, so I think we’re just going to keep growing,” he said. “That’s been the strength of this museum all along, is the board and staff and community just want it to keep growing and moving and expanding.”

The museum isn’t shutting down for the construction, so Hallman invites the community to come check out its exhibitions and programming. It will be hosting the “John Steuart Curry: Weathering the Storm” exhibit starting May 23 and will offer a jewelry show this fall.