NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The only commercial passenger airline that flies into the Muskegon County Airport could be going away by the summer.

Last week SkyWest, which is a branch of United Airlines, put in a request to the U.S. Department of Transportation to stop service at 29 airports across the country including the Muskegon County Airport. The airline company cited the ongoing pilot shortage.

SkyWest flights out of Muskegon are a part of the essential air service program established by the Department of Transportation following the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978. DOT says the program was put into place to “guarantee small communities that were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation were able to maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.” Over the years, the airline provider that served the Muskegon County Airport, or MKG, under that act has changed.

“Northwest (airlines) had service into the airport prior to their consolidation with Delta, which sort of changed their market and network. Also Midwest Express served through their partner Skyway over the years. It’s definitely a fluid market,” MKG Director Joel Burgess said.

Soon, another company may have to take up the charge. SkyWest expects to discontinue service by June.

“We have noticed over the last year during COVID that SkyWest wasn’t flying the same level of service that they had previous. So I guess we were expecting some level of this to come down the pipe,” Burgess said.

Burgess said that before the pandemic, the airport saw upwards of 21,000 passengers a year but last year, it saw fewer than 12,000 passengers. He said SkyWest’s request for termination will not mean the end of commercial flights in general at MKG.

“For us, it doesn’t mean a dead stop of commercial air service. It does mean, though, it’s going to be a very busy 90 days as both DOT and our community goes out and looks for new service,” he said.

SkyWest signed a contract to provide essential air service to Muskegon until January 2023. Burgess says while the airport is already actively looking for a new provider, if it cannot find one before June, DOT will require SkyWest to continue providing flights on a rolling 30-day basis through the end of its contract.

“SkyWest has long been a supporter of the Essential Air Service (EAS) program and the critical need it fills in our national transportation infrastructure. We appreciate our partnerships and the support of these communities, and we are committed to delivering a solid, reliable product to each of them through this transition,” a SkyWest representative said in a statement to News 8. “Our ground staff at Muskegon will be offered various options, including transfers within the company. Customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.”

The airline went on to say it hopes to help communities find solutions that would enable it to reconnect to the National Air Transportation System in the future.

The Muskegon County Visitors Bureau says the shift will have some impact but it won’t be significant.

“The airport is important to tourism here in Muskegon County. We do see a lot of travelers coming in and going out of Muskegon during spring break season,” Bob Lukens with the visitor’s bureau said. “There will be some impact but we’re mostly a drive market so that will work for us.”

Lukens says a good portion of air travelers to the region are in town on business. He says having the Grand Rapids airport also helps to supplement any shortfalls.

Airport officials are encouraging people to continue booking as normal. They say service should not change much.

“If you want to keep the air service, you have to use it,” Burgess said.

He said there is no specific timeline on when MKG will be able to secure a new airline provider, but he was hopeful it would happen within 90 days.