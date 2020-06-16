Site of former B.C. Cobb plant sold to W. MI company

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The site of the former B.C. Cobb Generating Plant in Muskegon has been sold to a West Michigan company.

North Carolina-based Forsite Development sold the property to Ottawa County-based Verplank Dock Co. The companies didn’t disclose details of the sale.

Verplank, a port terminal operator out of Ferrysburg, will consolidate its other commercial dock operations along Muskegon Lake to the former B.C. Cobb site.

The company says it plans to transform the Cobb site into a port terminal facility to service a wide range of maritime freight, such as shipping containers.

Verplank says relocating its operations will free up two lakefront sites for redevelopment and reduce the number of trucks driving through downtown Muskegon.

In 2016, Consumers Energy shut down the B.C. Cobb plant after nearly 70 years in operation.

In 2017, Forsite purchased the Muskegon County plant along with the former J.R. Whiting plant in Luna Pier outside of Monroe. The B.C. Cobb plant has since been decommissioned and demolished.