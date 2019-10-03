Shooting wounds 2 teens in Muskegon; no arrests made

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are searching for the shooter who wounded two teenagers.

The Muskegon Police Department says its officers were alerted to the shooting around 11:05 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Getty Street, just north of East Laketon Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old Muskegon man with an arm wound and an 18-year-old Muskegon Township woman with a leg wound. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say their recovery prognosis is good.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Muskegon detectives at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.