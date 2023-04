RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died in a crash near Ravenna Friday.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Ravenna Road near Wunsch Road in Ravenna Township. The driver was westbound when he left the road and drove into a field, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies believe he had a medical emergency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified him as Robert J. Art.

Ravenna Fire Department, Trinity Health EMS and Michigan State Police assisted the sheriff’s office.