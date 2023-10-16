MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are telling people in one Muskegon Heights neighborhood to stay in their homes as crews respond to a chemical spill.

The spill happened around 11 a.m. Monday at Webb Chemical Service Corporation on Jarman Street south of E. Sherman Boulevard. A release on Webb’s website said that as far as the company is aware, no one has been hurt.

The company said the chemical that spilled is hydrochloric acid baume, which is used in pools and concrete etching.

“We will conduct our own investigation to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and how we can keep this from happening again,” the statement said.

It said the spill was contained by its on-site safety system, so there was no ground or water contamination. The possibility of “off-site contamination of the air” was being investigated.

“We are working with authorities and experts to determine the best way to respond to this incident,” Webb said.

Webb is a chemical distribution company. It said it stores hydrochloric acid baume for packaging and distribution.

A shelter in place order was issued and officers are canvassing the neighborhood to ensure everyone has their windows and doors closed, the Muskegon Heights Police Department confirmed to News 8.

Webb apologized for any inconvenience caused by the spill and thanked emergency responders and its own workers for how they handled the situation.