Sgt: Man shot himself while cleaning gun

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to be OK after shooting himself in the hand while cleaning his gun, according to Muskegon County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Ridout.

Ridout told News 8 it happened Tuesday afternoon on Parkwood Drive, near W. Meinert Road in Montague Township.

The 63-year-old man was hurt, but he is expected to survive, according to Ridout.

Ridout says the man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.