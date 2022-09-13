NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were injured during an assault in Norton Shores on Tuesday, authorities say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue near US-31, Muskegon County Dispatch told News 8.

Dispatch said several people were injured and at least three were taken to the hospital. It said one person has injuries that are life-threatening.

Authorities say one person has been detained.

It is not yet known what led up to the assault.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.