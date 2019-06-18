Semi-trucks block US-31 for man dangling on overpass

An undated courtesy photo shows a man on the edge of the E. Apple Avenue bridge over US-31 in Muskegon. (June 18, 2019)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of southbound US-31 in Muskegon was shut down Tuesday afternoon as semi-trucks gathered under an overpass that a man was dangling from.

Muskegon police say the 33-year-old Muskegon man was a suspect in an assault against a female at a home on Fleming Avenue at Roberts Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, but the man drove off before they arrived.

Investigators say the man stopped near the overpass, got out of his vehicle and climbed over the bridge guardrail.

A still image taken from video submitted to ReportIt shows the suspect dangling from the E. Apple Avenue bridge over US-31. (Antonio Vazquez/ReportIt)

Photos sent to 24 Hour News 8 show semi-trucks parked under the overpass the man was dangling from. The scene was similar to a situation last year when 13 semi-trucks lined up across all lanes of I-696 in Detroit to prevent a suicidal man from injuring himself.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Police say they talked the man off the bridge and took him to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeff Lewis said they’re investigating the alleged assault.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.