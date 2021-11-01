Second suspect arrested in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer

Police on scene in the area of 6th Street & West Delano Avenue in Muskegon Heights on Oct. 23, 2021.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second suspect investigators had been searching for after a Muskegon Heights police officer was shot and wounded has been arrested, police say.

Ray Julius Jackson was arrested in Chicago, Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Maurice Sain confirmed to News 8. Jackson is expected to be extradited back to Michigan to face charges.

Already charged in the case is Michael Curry, who was arrested Oct. 23, the same day as the shooting.

Police say it happened after a driver ignored roadblocks on Hackley Avenue and the officer tried a traffic stop. The driver took off and the officer gave chase. His cruiser then started taking fire. The officer sustained a graze to his face and a shrapnel wound to his left arm, the police chief told News 8 last week.

The officer, who has been with the department for about four years and whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital and sent home to recover.

As of last week, authorities were still working to figure out whether it was Curry or Jackson who actually fired the shots.