Second man arrested in Muskegon Heights shooting death

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An undated photo of Darese Sanders. (Courtesy of Muskegon County Sheriff's Office)

An undated photo of Darese Sanders. (Courtesy of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has been arrested in the Muskegon Heights shooting death of 18-year-old Derick Wade Peterson.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Darese Sanders was arrested on a murder charge. In June, Rodney Amos Neal is charged with open murder and felony firearm possession.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. June 5 on 6th Street near W. Manahan Avenue in a gravel parking lot between an auto repair shop and a storage facility.

Peterson was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car. The back window was shattered.

Sanders is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 