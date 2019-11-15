Second man arrested in Muskegon Heights shooting death

An undated photo of Darese Sanders. (Courtesy of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has been arrested in the Muskegon Heights shooting death of 18-year-old Derick Wade Peterson.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Darese Sanders was arrested on a murder charge. In June, Rodney Amos Neal is charged with open murder and felony firearm possession.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. June 5 on 6th Street near W. Manahan Avenue in a gravel parking lot between an auto repair shop and a storage facility.

Peterson was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car. The back window was shattered.

Sanders is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 2.