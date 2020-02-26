Search on for man who fell through ice in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews on Wednesday morning resumed their search of Lake Michigan for a man who fell through the ice the previous day.

Searchers carrying long gaff poles could be seen scouring the shallow water at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon, hoping to find his body.

Loved ones identified him to News 8 as Ramal Roby, 31. He was with his fiancee when he went into the water around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“The fact that he didn’t come back and I was calling his name … it scared me,” Brianna Taylor, the fiancee, told News 8 Wednesday. “I just want him to come home.”

Authorities looked for Roby until about 10 p.m., when they had to call off the search due to bad weather that churned up the lake. They said the mission had shifted from a rescue attempt to a recovery effort.

Loved ones said they were concerned authorities waited too long to continue searching.

Recovery crews have now entered Lake Michigan in search of Ramal Roby’s body. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/KWRXoDERDc — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) February 26, 2020

“We’re out here because we want him back,” Roby’s cousin Joy Allen said Wednesday, standing with other loved ones on the beach to watch searchers work. “This is hard. This is hard on the whole family. He’s out there and it hurts ’cause he deserves to be back with us. And we want him back.”

They recalled Roby as outgoing, always the life of the part, and devoted to his family.