Sculpture placed on ‘ugly bridge’ in Muskegon Co.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich., (WOOD) — A new sculpture at the Bear Lake Channel Bridge in North Muskegon was unveiled Wednesday morning.

The process to add the artwork started two years ago when a neighbor discovered a post about the bridge online.

“I googled the Bear Lake Channel Bridge, and I got to a website called www.uglybridges.com,” said neighbor John Hermanson.

Hermanson said the bridge is so beloved that neighbors decided to combat its bad review.

He worked with the city and the Community Foundation for Muskegon County to approve the addition to the bridge and raise money. The neighbors then hired Cedar Springs sculptor Steve Anderson to give the bridge a new look.

“We wanted something colorful with contrasting colors, so we went with roses on stainless steel leaves,” Anderson said as he stood next to the newly installed sculpture.

Now, 14 stainless steel and copper roses line each side of the bridge. The process to make them took months.

“For the color, I do dye on top of the rose, which is a transparent dye, so you get a lot of refraction through the light,” Anderson explained.

Neighbors say the bridge is now something they can be proud of.

“I really like how this turned out. It softens the structure of the bridge,” Hermanson said.

The sculptor says he plans to add some small support structures to finish off the artwork. He says that work should be completed by the end of this week.