Schools plan virtual day ahead of harsh weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The traditional “snow day” may be coming to an end as virtual learning becomes the norm.

Two Lakeshore school districts are turning traditional “snow days” into remote learning days.

“What we know is that we may not maximize learning when we go into something like this,” said Reeths-Puffer Schools Superintendent Steve Edwards. “It’s certainly more of an opportunity than what we would otherwise provide.”

Reeths-Puffer and Holton are going to remote learning days with the snow coming in Thursday night.

“If all of the forecasts are pretty consistent, we can with a great deal of confidence predict we’re going to likely not be able to transport students,” Edwards said. “We can make the decision the day before and ask teachers and students to take their instruction learning materials home.”

Edwards says it’s a tough choice, but one he thinks will benefit students in his district.

“We make a commitment to our community that we’re going to work tirelessly and do everything in our power to give kids as many opportunities as possible,” said Edwards.

It’s the first time this school year that the district has needed to go to the remote route because of weather conditions.