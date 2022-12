CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A school bus driver was injured in a crash near Casnovia on Tuesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Canada Road at White Road in Casnovia Township. A Grant Public Schools bus and pickup truck crashed, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

The bus driver was injured. None of the students were hurt.

A second school bus arrived to drive the students, the sheriff’s office said.