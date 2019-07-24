Reward offered for tips in Muskegon Co. assault

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Months after it occurred, police are still seeking new tips in locating a suspect who randomly assaulted a Muskegon County woman.

Authorities say a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered through Muskegon County Silent Observer for any tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

It happened Nov. 1 at a residence near the intersection of Jensen and Cloverville roads.

The woman told officers that she walked outside her home to get the mail when a small, gold-colored vehicle (possibly a Toyota Camry) pulled into her driveway.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, ran after her and assaulted her before she was able to escape into her house, according to a news release from the Fruitport Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white man standing approximate 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4, weighing 225 pounds, and was wearing all-black clothing with brown work boots, a ski mask and gloves.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Fruitport Police Department at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.