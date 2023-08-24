A fire at the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club was set on purpose, investigators say. (Aug. 12, 2023)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the arson at the Boys and Girls Club in Muskegon.

Donors from the Boys and Girls Club, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Michigan State Police and Muskegon County Silent Observer are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or prosecution for the Aug. 12 fire.

Someone is believed to have set multiple fires inside the racquetball court inside the building on W. Western Avenue near Division Street before 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Firefighters were able to put them out quickly.

The building sustained smoke and soot damage throughout.

The Muskegon Fire Department confirmed the fire was arson.

The building was nearing the end of renovations and was supposed to reopen this month. The reopening has been pushed back and could take up to two months.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.