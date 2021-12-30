Restaurant bingo returns to Muskegon, highlights local restaurants

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Taste of Muskegon is preparing for another restaurant bingo as we ring in the new year.

“We started this last year because of the pandemic, and it was so much fun that we decided to bring it back again this year,” said Lisa Kraus, the marketing director of Taste of Muskegon.

The event is meant to highlight local businesses, while giving participants an opportunity to sample their dishes.

“Really we’re such a culinary scene in Muskegon right now. It’s really such a budding hot bed,” Kraus said.

The bingo card is available at tasteofmuskegon.org/tastemkgbingo. In order to play, visit five participating restaurants, one from each column on the card, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29. Check in by scanning the QR code at each location.

Each set of five visits is another entry for a prize.

Winners of $25 gift cards to the restaurants involved will be announced on Feb. 11.