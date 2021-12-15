Reeths-Puffer High School dismisses students after bullet found in bathroom

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Reeths-Puffer High School has dismissed students Wednesday morning after a bullet was found in a bathroom.

According to an email sent to families by Superintendent Steve Edwards, the bullet was found on the floor of a bathroom. Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and officials recommended the dismissal “out of an abundance of caution.”

It is unclear how the bullet arrived in the bathroom or who placed it there. The email said that law enforcement officials will be assisting the school with the investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.