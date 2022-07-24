MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders worked to recover a body from Lake Michigan Sunday.

First responders arrived on scene after callers reported an unconscious swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union said in a Facebook post around 6:30 pm. Around 8:15, it said the search had “transitioned from rescue to recovery.”

The search was called off late Sunday evening and will continue on Monday, Muskegon firefighters told News 8.

Other agencies, including the Coast Guard, assisted.

A beach hazards statement had been issued for Muskegon County and surrounding areas by the National Weather Service.