Recount results in a tie, to be broken by chance

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rare part of the democratic process will be exercised at the Muskegon County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

An election for the two Republican nominees for Trustee in Holton Township came within one vote after the Aug. 4 election.

Three candidates ran for the trustee position. The top two candidates will move on to the November election where they will face their Democratic counterpart, Matt C. Wildfong, who ran unopposed.

Chris Thompsen secured the top spot with 165 votes. Brain Norton the second spot with 157 and rounding out the bottom, Tammy Jager with 156.

The apparent loser of the election, Tammy Jager, called for a recount since the tally was so close. It was at the recount one ballot, misread by a tabulating machine and disqualified, was reexamined by the canvassers and then awarded to Jager: resulting in the tie.

Related Content Recount to settle Allegan County prosecutor election

Michigan law states “in the ‘rare instance’ where two candidates tie for a nomination or election, the tie is broken by a drawing.”

The canvassing board selects a date where the candidates meet to draw two slips of paper, one that reads “ELECTED” and another which reads “NOT ELECTED” from a box.

The candidate who draws the elected slip is then legally awarded the position.

Tammy Jager and township clerk Sarah Hippler will draw the slips as Norton was unable to attend the meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse.

Hippler, who has served as the Holton Township Clerk for two years has never seen a tie breaking event in person, but says they highlight the importance of every vote.

“You always hear like every vote matter and especially in local elections, it really, really does,” Hippler said. “I would say it really matters that you vote correctly. Make sure you’re filling in your bubbles correctly. Make sure if you make a mistake, there is no harm in saying I need a new ballot and in going ahead and getting a new ballot.”

Hippler says small townships like Holton need more help in the November election. If you’re interested in volunteering, she would love to hear from you at holtonclerk@holtontownship.com.