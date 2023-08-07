GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after police found several guns and Glock switches in his Ravenna home last year.

Glock switches, which essentially convert semi-automatic pistols into machine guns, are illegal. And as a convicted felon, Zebulon Nester should not have had any guns.

Nester, 27, was sentenced to 150 months in a federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Monday release. He’ll also serve three years of supervised release.

Federal agents searched Nester’s home in July 2022 after getting a tip that he was trying to sell Glock switches and guns. He had been released from prison earlier in the year after serving time in connection to a 2013 shooting in Kentwood. He had also been arrested in June 2022 in connection a breaking and entering in Newaygo County during which a gun was stolen.

In his home, agents found handguns, long guns, unregistered silencers, body armor, Glock switches and a 3D printer they said was used to create the switches.

“Zebulon Nester blatantly and illegally possessed and sold firearms buying himself another round in federal prison. Risking the safety of our community will not be tolerated,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge James Deir said in a statement. “ATF and its law enforcement partners will identify and hold accountable those individuals who continue to contribute to the violence in our cities.”

Nester pleaded guilty to the federal charge in April.