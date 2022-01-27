Rams flying Stafford Superfan to LA

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man, who has been shared across social media for his Matthew Stafford celebration, will get to see his favorite player in-person at the NFC Championship Game.

“I can’t believe I’m actually going to the game off this reaction video,” A.J. Ferenz told News 8 Thursday. “It’s crazy.”

The whirlwind started Sunday as former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Playoffs.

Ferenz’ girlfriend caught him on video as he watched Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass Sunday to set up a game-winning field goal.

Once posted online, ESPN and other media outlets shared the video. Rams fans saw it and started an effort to get Ferenz to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

When the Rams organization found out, they jumped in to cover all of Ferenz’ expenses.

“These fans have been unreal to us,” Ferenz said. “I’ve got people in my DMs asking our shirt sizes and what kind of beer we’re drinking for the tailgate.”

Despite plenty of offers for Rams gear, Ferenz plans to wear the same Lions jersey he had on in the now viral video.

“I’ll be wearing the black Matthew Stafford jersey. People are saying not to wash it — keep the mojo on it.”

While it’s a dream trip for Ferenz to see an NFC Championship Game, he promises his allegiances haven’t changed.

“I am a Lions fan still.”

Stafford and the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The winner will play the AFC Champion in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. You can watch the Super Bowl on WOOD TV8.