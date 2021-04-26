Queen’s Cup regatta returns to Muskegon this summer

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After seven years, the Queen’s Cup regatta, which sends sailors racing across Lake Michigan, will again have its finish line in Muskegon.

The 82nd annual event is scheduled to begin in Milwaukee on the evening of Friday, June 25. Competitors should arrive in Muskegon early the following day.

The race is hosted by South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee. The Muskegon Yacht Club says it has a number of events planned to celebrate the finish.

“Racers come from all over the Great Lakes to participate in this event,” Jay Wallace, Jr. Muskegon Yacht Club commodore, said in a statement. “We are interested in celebrating the wins, but we are also very interested in showing off Muskegon at this event. It has been a number of years since this race has finished here and our community has grown quite a bit. I think racers will be impressed with the City’s progress. We also want the race to end here more often.”

The public will also have the opportunity to check out the boats.