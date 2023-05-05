Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Noah’s Project is asking the public for help covering vet bills after six puppies were thrown over the shelter’s 7-foot fence and abandoned earlier this week.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter said it found six puppies estimated to be around 9 and 10 weeks old in its side yard on Wednesday morning. The puppies were outside for hours during a night of sleet and rain with a low of 27 degrees before they were found. Shelter staff reviewed the video and saw them being thrown over the fence.

Two puppies are limping, and one was confirmed to have a broken foot. The shelter thinks their injuries were from hitting the ground after they were thrown over the fence.

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

Six puppies were found thrown over the fence at Noah’s Project on May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Karly Anderson)

“The two pups with limps want nothing more than to be able to keep up when playing with their siblings,” the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

The shelter is asking for donations to go towards the vet bills and Purina Pro Plan Puppy Lamb and Rice to “feed these very hungry pups.”