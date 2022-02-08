Protesters take animal testing concerns to Muskegon City Commission

The Muskegon City Commission’s approval to sell land to Northern Biomedical Research, a company that does medical testing on animals, has sparked protests.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon City Commission’s approval to sell land to a company that does medical testing on animals has sparked protests.

Demonstrators rallied before the commission meeting Tuesday night calling for the sale to not move forward. The issue was not on the agenda for the evening, but the meeting became heated as people spoke about it during public comment.

The property Northern Biomedical Research has been approved to purchase.

Commissioners unanimously approved the sale of a property to Northern Biomedical Research, on Olthoff Drive near the site of a former prison, at a Jan. 25 meeting.

“Beagles are used because they forgive, and they will run up to the person who just cut into them the very next day and they will greet you with love and you need to think about what you’re putting in our backyards,” one woman said to the commission.

Another speaker in public comment passed out pictures to the board of animals she says have been treated inhumanely during testing.

Mayor Kenneth Johnson says the vote has already occurred and disputes the criticism that the process was not transparent.

“There will be no revote on this purchase and sale agreement which was approved unanimously by the commission and signed by all parties,” Johnson said.

However, there will be additional hurdles for the project to move forward.

“An element of that agreement is for the consideration of a partial tax abatement for this 40 plus million-dollar development and so there will be additional opportunity for the public to weigh in on this matter,” Johnson said.

The mayor says that meeting has not been scheduled and that he has not yet decided on how he will vote on any proposed tax abatements.

City leaders say the project would bring jobs and economic investment to the area.