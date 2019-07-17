Prosecutors: School worker charged with raping girl

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl at a Muskegon school.

Lorenzo LaDale Murray is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday.

Authorities say the alleged assault happened between September 2016 and September 2018 at Nelson Elementary, where prosecutors say they have been told Murray worked as a contractor through an outside agency.

Murray was formally charged May 31 and his case was sent on to circuit court for trial last week. His next court date has not yet been set.

It’s not yet known for what agency Murray worked or whether he is still employed.