Prosecutor: Slain Muskegon Co. man ambushed at home

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors say the man charged with murdering a Muskegon County man ambushed him as he came home from work.

Ryan Allen Berry, 27, was wearing an anti-suicide smock as he was led into a Muskegon courtroom for arraignment Friday. Berry is charged with open murder, unlawful imprisonment and two felony weapons charges in connection to Thursday’s shooting, which killed 28-year-old Evan Yonker.

An undated photo of Evan Yonker. (Courtesy)

The prosecutor laid out the allegations against Berry during the hearing. He said Berry laid in wait for the Yonker to get home from work, then Berry shot him with Yonker’s own shot gun at Yonker’s home on Meeuwenberg Drive off Lakewood Road, just east of US-31 in Dalton Township.

Michigan State Police and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office investigate a homicide in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township. (Aug. 15, 2019)

The prosecutor said Berry tried to take his own life by swimming out into Lake Michigan near the Grand Haven pier. After about 35 minutes in the water, he surrendered and boarded an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol boat.

Authorities load a murder suspect onto their boat after he tried to take his own life by jumping in Lake Michigan. (Aug. 16, 2019)

Berry is also accused of restraining a woman during the shooting, which led to the unlawful imprisonment charge. Dispatchers reported he had a female companion with him when he traveled to Grand Haven, but he ran as soon as they were confronted by police.

Ryan Allen Berry appears in a Muskegon courtroom to be formally charged with the murder of Evan Yonker.

Investigators have said Berry and Yonker knew each other. While a motive for the killing is unclear, Berry’s Facebook posts may provide some clues.

“To everyone that I loved and that loved me, I’m sorry that it came to this. I always tried to be a good person but this (expletive) up life got the better of me. I lost the most important people in my life in a matter of days, thrown away for no reason. Goodbye,” he posted on his page.

“Mom I love you and I’m sorry. I wasn’t strong enough,” he later wrote on Facebook.

A judge agreed to deny Berry bond based on the seriousness of the charges, the danger he posed to himself and others, and his criminal record, which included a 2012 felony home invasion charge.

Berry’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.