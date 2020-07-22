Prosecutor: Muskegon murder victim, suspect were strangers

A booking photo of Kristopher Joesel from the Muskegon County Jail.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who police say stabbed a woman to death in downtown Muskegon early Saturday did not know her.

The Muskegon County Prosecutors Office charged Kristopher Joesel, 36, with murder in the death of Laura Sanchez, 33.

An undated courtesy photo of Laura Sanchez.

Related Content Woman killed in downtown Muskegon stabbing; 1 arrested

Prosecutors allege that Joesel was kicked out of a bar nearby before he got a knife and started damaging vehicles in the parking lot. He slashed the tires of the vehicle Sanchez was sitting in with her boyfriend, authorities said. Sanchez then confronted the Joesel and followed him as he left the bar.

Once Joesel got to his home at the Amazon Apartments, he attacked Sanchez with the knife and killed her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muskegon police say at least part of the incident was captured on video.

If convicted, Joesel faces up to life in prison.